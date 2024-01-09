Illawarra Mercury
Whole family of blue gropers slain at South Coast dive spot

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated January 9 2024 - 9:18pm, first published 6:26pm
Lara Boag (inset) witnessed fisheries officers inspect the allegedly illegal catch of a spear fisherman at Vincentia. Pictures: supplied
A freediver has described her dismay at seeing an entire family of protected blue gropers pulled from the bag of a spear fisherman on the South Coast, less than a week after a similar incident at Cronulla sparked national outrage.

