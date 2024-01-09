Armed men stole SUV from Dapto home before CBD chase, police allege

Two parolees are back behind bars after they allegedly stole a SUV from a Dapto home before kicking off a wild chase through Wollongong.
Ryan Twist, 36, and Robert Whitfield, 23, are accused of being armed with a firearm and machete when they allegedly threatened occupants of an Emerson Drive, Dapto property on Monday, before fleeing in the stolen white MG SUV.
Police were called to the home about 9am. Southern Operational Support Group officers saw the SUV shortly after, with the PolAir chopper called in to assist in finding the men.
Following the hour-long land and air search, the MG was found at an apartment complex on Kembla Street, Wollongong about 11.30am. Twist, Whitfield and a woman were arrested inside a unit.
The trio were taken to Wollongong Police Station where the two men were arrested and charged with using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and stealing a motor vehicle.
The woman was later released.
Twist and Whitfield did not appear on the audio-visual link screen in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, with their defence lawyers instructing that no release applications would be made.
Magistrate Claire Girotto formally refused bail and adjourned Whitfield's matter to Wednesday, with Twist due to appear again later this month.
