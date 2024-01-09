Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Armed men stole SUV from Dapto home before CBD chase, police allege

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
January 9 2024 - 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Whitfield (left) and Ryan Twist (right) were formally refused bail on Tuesday, January 9. Pictures from Facebook
Robert Whitfield (left) and Ryan Twist (right) were formally refused bail on Tuesday, January 9. Pictures from Facebook

Two parolees are back behind bars after they allegedly stole a SUV from a Dapto home before kicking off a wild chase through Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.