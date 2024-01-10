Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra mayors announce their plans for the top job in 2024

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
January 10 2024 - 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Illawarra mayors Gordon Bradbery, Neil Reilly and Chris Homer have expressed varying positions on running again, but none have ruled it out. Graphic by ACM
The Illawarra mayors Gordon Bradbery, Neil Reilly and Chris Homer have expressed varying positions on running again, but none have ruled it out. Graphic by ACM

All three Illawarra mayors are considering running for the top job again at this year's local government elections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.