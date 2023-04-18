Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Labor councillors stage walkout of Shellharbour council meeting

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 18 2023 - 7:58pm, first published 7:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four empty chairs at Tuesday night's Shellharbour City Council meeting after the Labor councillors walked out.
Four empty chairs at Tuesday night's Shellharbour City Council meeting after the Labor councillors walked out.

The four Labor councillors on Shellharbour City Council staged a walkout at Tuesday night's meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.