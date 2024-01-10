Illawarra Mercury
Man shot dead at Nowra medical centre identified

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated January 11 2024 - 11:19am, first published 10:33am
Alexander Stuart Pinnock, 34, was shot dead by police in Nowra on Wednesday.
A man shot dead by police at a Nowra medical centre on Wednesday had a history of poor mental health and delusional behaviour, having recently made headlines for masquerading - convincingly - as a qualified lawyer.

Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

