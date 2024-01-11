Sports coup: Wollongong to host 2025 World Triathlon Championship Finals

Wollongong has pulled off a triple-pronged sports coup and will host the World Triathlon Championship finals in 2025.
Before that elite event arrives with its predicted 4000 visitors, the city will host the 2024 World Triathlon Cup - and soon.
The World Triathlon Cup will be held on April 20-21 and is expected serve as a test event for the 2025 showstopper.
The last event in the city's triathlon trilogy will be an another World Triathlon event in 2026 - as well as AusTriathlon's marquee Australian Standard Distance Championships for Age Group, Junior Sprint and Para and Intellectual Impairment Championships.
Wollongong City Council has joined forces with AusTriathlon and the New South Wales Government for the three-year partnership.
The council's general manager Greg Doyle said the city has a reputation for delivering high quality international sporting events and he welcomed the opportunity to do so again.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for our residents to see some of the world's leading athletes competing in our local area,'' Mr Doyle said.
"Wollongong is in great company - other areas the World Triathlon Championship Series has been held in 2023 included Montreal, Hamburg and Yokohama.''
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery was similarly delighted.
"Over the next three years we're going to be seeing the world's best triathletes compete in our city, and this is a great event and news for our community,'' Cr Bradbery said.
The lure of the city's landscape has again been mentioned, just as it was when the UCI Road World Championships came to town in 2022.
"The World Triathlon Championship Finals have been hosted in some picturesque locations around the world, and we are excited to work with World Triathlon, the NSW Government and the City of Wollongong to bring this event down under," AusTriathlon CEO Tim Harradine said.
