It's the feature triathlon on the Illawarra's calendar.
TritheGong tests elite distance athletes, with a 1.5 kilometre swim, 40km ride and 10km run, as well as sprint distance and youth events.
And the Mercury was there to capture some of the success and endurance tests as they finished the course along the picturesque Wollongong foreshore and harbour, before crossing the line at Lang Park.
Figtree's Ben Allen was among the winners, while Canberra's Zoe Clark captured the women's full distance event.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
