Albion Park teen dies in shock backyard pool tragedy

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated January 11 2024 - 7:50pm, first published 7:47pm
Police officers depart a property on Yolanda Street, Albion Park on Thursday, January 11.
An Albion Park family is tonight grieving the loss of an 18-year-old boy, who died after he was pulled unconscious from a backyard swimming pool.

