Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

Grieving Horsley mother frustrated by inaction on vaccine change

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 12 2024 - 5:58pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brayden Chater's family - cousin Callum Young, sister Shayne, brother Harry, mum Stacey and dad Ralph - with a photograph of the 23-year-old. Picture by Robert Peet
Brayden Chater's family - cousin Callum Young, sister Shayne, brother Harry, mum Stacey and dad Ralph - with a photograph of the 23-year-old. Picture by Robert Peet

A grieving Horsley mother is frustrated that politicians and governments are failing to respond to her calls to make the meningococcal B vaccine part of the state's immunisation program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Health

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.