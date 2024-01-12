Illawarra Hawks star Gary Clark charged with DUI offence

Illawarra Hawks star man Gary Clark has been charged with driving under the influence (DUI) after he was pulled over on Sunday evening.
The club released a statement on Friday in relation to the matter, just hours before tip-off in the Hawks clash with Tasmania in Hobart.
"Clark cooperated fully with NSW Police and advised the Club immediately," the statement read.
"The NBL was notified the next day and the matter was referred to the Basketball Australia (BA) integrity unit. The incident will be dealt with under the BA Code of Conduct for Elite Level Participants and any potential sanctions will be determined by BA."
Hawks general manager of basketball Mat Campbell said the news came to a shock to the club as it was not something aligned with Clark's usual behaviour.
"The situation is unprecedented for Gary and out of character. The Hawks will support him in every way possible during this difficult time."
The statement concluded: "The Hawks will await the outcomes as determined by the courts, and respecting that, and Gary's right to due process, will make no further comment at this time."
The side has been on a stellar run of late under interim coach Justin Tatum, with many even touting the 44-year-old as a potential outsider for the coach of the year award.
