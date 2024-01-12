Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Basketball
Breaking

Illawarra Hawks star Gary Clark charged with DUI offence

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated January 12 2024 - 5:32pm, first published 5:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks US import Gary Clark has been charged with a DUI offence. Picture by Adam McLean
Hawks US import Gary Clark has been charged with a DUI offence. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra Hawks star man Gary Clark has been charged with driving under the influence (DUI) after he was pulled over on Sunday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

More from AFL
More from sports
Illawarra Hawks star Gary Clark charged with DUI offence
Hawks US import Gary Clark has been charged with a DUI offence. Picture by Adam McLean
The announcement comes just hours before the Tasmania clash.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Why this mum-of-three is ready to guide Balgownie's women's side in 2024
Former Balgownie FC junior Elisabeth Correia has been unveiled as the club's new open women's head coach for 2024. Picture by Adam McLean
It's been several years since 'Bally' has fielded a women's team.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Illawarra triathlete numbers spike before Wollongong welcomes the world
Illawarra Triathlon Club members (from left) Mitch Blackbourn, Alexis Bell, Ben Bell, Sky Bell, Montana Doubell and James Alexander are excited to see the 2025 World Triathlon Championship Finals coming to Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean
Get ready for plenty of exciting triathlon events in the region.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Shoalhaven FC unveil first signings ahead of new District League endeavour
Shoalhaven FC forward Logan Connell (left) has re-signed with the club ahead of their 2024 District League campaign. Picture - @gragrapix
The club is ready to compete in the revamped 12-team competition.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Basketball

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.