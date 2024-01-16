Saviour surfer said a prayer for South Coast kangaroo almost taken by the sea

A bush kangaroo that was found swimming way out of its depth has a South Coast surfer to thank for its hoppy ending.
UOW lecturer Brendan Riddick had just departed the surf at Gannet Beach, near his Bawley Point home, on Monday afternoon when his 14-year-old son pointed him back towards the sea.
"He said, 'Dad, look, there's a kangaroo in the water!" Mr Riddick told the Mercury.
"I could see it in what's normally a rock pool, where kids play. My son saw it bounce in, but because it was high tide, it immediately drifted out in an area where I knew it would just get swept out.
"I paddled over to it and realised it was in a fair bit of trouble because it was caught in a rotation of waves, almost like walking the wrong way on a moving sidewalk - it was just caught in this loop, I suppose.
"I approached it a bit nervously. I didn't know if he would welcome my help."
Mr Riddick gingerly pushed the creature towards shore, coming at it from behind.
As they approached the shore break both were hit by a wave, and went under.
The fall brought their bodies into direct contact and Mr Riddick, a lecturer in history and international politics, realised then that the creature had little fight left.
"When there was no lashing out with his hands or feet I knew he was really exhausted. I knew he had taken on a lot of water, so I just grabbed him by the tail and pulled him to shore."
Once on the sand, the kangaroo lay still. Mr Riddick noticed a layer of foam had formed at its nose and mouth.
"When I stood over him, and he was not making a sound, I had this overwhelming feeling that I was about to watch him die. It actually moved me to say a few prayers, and I'm not even religious."
With a crowd of about 15 people gathered, the roo eventually lifted its head.
It got to its feet, but Mr Riddick remained concerned about how much water it had taken on.
He said it stood motionless for 10-15 mins mins, bounded a distance of about 10 metres and then - after another short stop - carried on.
Mr Riddick says the sight of the creature disappearing into the bush was one he would treasure.
He said a friend who was also a WIRES volunteer soon afterwards tracked the creature into the bush.
"She said he bounded away at normal speed, so she thought he was pretty good shape."
Mr Riddick estimates the kangaroo stood to about his shoulder height.
He said he had not seen any dogs on the beach, but had been unable to rule out whether the roo could have been pursued into the water, possibly from a neighbouring beach.
