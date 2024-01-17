Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

G Flip and Tesky Brothers gigs announced for Wollongong in March

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
January 17 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
G Flip draws an early crowd on day one of the inaugural Changing Tides festival in Kiama on December 16. Picture by Anna Warr
G Flip draws an early crowd on day one of the inaugural Changing Tides festival in Kiama on December 16. Picture by Anna Warr

Melbourne-born artist, producer and drummer G Flip has announced a return to the Illawarra in 2024 as part of the Great Southern Nights concert series.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.