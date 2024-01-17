G Flip and Tesky Brothers gigs announced for Wollongong in March

Melbourne-born artist, producer and drummer G Flip has announced a return to the Illawarra in 2024 as part of the Great Southern Nights concert series.
The multi-talented drummer, singer, songwriter and ARIA-award winner wowed thousands at the inaugural Changing Tides festival at Kiama Showgrounds in December, and is set to again bring music to many ears on Friday March 8 at Waves in Towradgi.
It's part of a slew of gigs facilitated by the state government, in a concert series involving more than 300 live shows in venues across Western Sydney and Sydney's inner city as well as shows in Wollongong, Wagga, Newcastle, the Northern Rivers and Tamworth.
The Tesky Brothers have also been announced to perform at the University of Wollongong on Friday March 22.
Expect to hear hits like I Get Up, Hold Me and I'm Leaving.
It follows a sold-out headline tour of Australia and New Zealand, and one of two final headline shows before departing for extended North American and European tours.
Wollongong and Thirroul will host ten gigs as part of the NSW 17-night concert series, which will also see the likes of Budjerah and icons James Reyne and Sarah Blasko perform.
For more information and ticket details, visit: www.greatsouthernnights.com.au/destinations/wollongong
