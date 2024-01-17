Basketball Australia delivers verdict on Illawarra Hawks star man Gary Clark

The Illawarra Hawks have released a statement following their star man Gary Clark being charged with a drink-driving offence.
"Gary Clark has accepted sanctions determined by Basketball Australia (BA) having recently been charged for driving under the influence (DUI) in Sydney," the statement read.
"The incident has been dealt with under the BA Code of Conduct for Elite Level Participants, and the sanctions are as follows:
"The Hawks will make no further comment pending Clark's scheduled court appearance on February 29."
It was reported on Friday, January 12 that Clark had been pulled over by police the Sunday prior. The club released a statement on Friday in relation to the matter, just hours before tip-off in the Hawks clash with Tasmania in Hobart.
It didn't derail them, with the Hawks winning against the JackJumpers in double-overtime.
The Hawks are set to play next on Thursday, January 18 against Cairns in Wollongong.
