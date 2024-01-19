Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

The magical glowing green mushrooms of Merimbula captured in all their glory

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
January 19 2024 - 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ghost mushrooms during daylight hours and then after the sun goes down. Pictures by Heather Meek and David Rogers
The ghost mushrooms during daylight hours and then after the sun goes down. Pictures by Heather Meek and David Rogers

A stunning unearthly glow appeared out of the night's gloom, the pale green/white vision leaving no doubt as to why these are called 'ghost mushrooms'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.