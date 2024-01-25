F-bomb tirade earns prominent Illawarra businessman three-month racing ban

Wollongong Wolves chairman and Illawarra Hawks major sponsor Tory Lavalle has been slapped with a three-month disqualification by the Victorian Racing Tribunal for a foul-mouthed tirade on Oaks Day.
The prominent Illawarra businessman pleaded guilty to engaging in intimidatory or abusive conduct towards stewards and Racing Victoria staff on November 9, 2023.
Following the running of race five at Flemington, Lavalle was in the stewards room with Kembla-based trainer Ben Smith for an inquiry into his behaviour after the scratching of their horse Viese, based on veterinary advice.
From there, Lavalle unleashed a tirade will of swearing towards the stewards, according to the official report from the VRT obtained by the Mercury.
"I've spent $5 million on this f---in' industry," he said.
"I pay your wages, I will be taking you. So if you want to f--- me up for - the industry, go for it. Tory Lavalle, five million bucks here. You scratch my horse last minute? F--- youse. Watch me.
"And I f---in' - on my f---in' brother's oath, I'm gonna f---in' youse over, 'cause youse just - that's the point, you're not even owners."
The VRT noted that Lavalle was extremely remorseful for his behaviour, noting his long-standing interest in the racing industry but added 'that does not excuse your behaviour'.
"As stated, we take into account what seemed to us to be your genuine remorse, and the circumstances and timing of the offending. However, a period of disqualification is appropriate," the statement said.
"Weighing up all the above, our finding is that you are disqualified for a period of three months, effective immediately."
Lavalle owns a number of horses for ML Stables, named in honour of his late brother Mick, who died suddenly of a heart attack at a Moruya meeting in 2014.
Lavalle's ban began on January 17, 2024.
