Kembla Grange trainer Ben Smith begins a quest to see just how talented Whisky Wisdom is when she runs in Saturday's Midway Handicap at Rosehill.
The three-year-old filly was super-impressive winning her maiden by three lengths last start and remains nominated for Group 1 feature races including the Randwick and Rosehill Guineas, as well as the Queen Of The Turf.
Smith believes they've only just scratched the surface of her talent, heading into the Midway, a notoriously tricky test for progressive, lightly-raced horses.
"We're not sure where her ceiling is," Smith said.
"She's come along nicely, she's a talented filly but she's coming up against some more seasoned horses here.
"Whatever she does, she'll only improve on, it's a stepping stone for her and getting to 1500m suits.
"With the draw (barrier seven with Brock Ryan aboard) she will hopefully be given the run of the race."
Having won on a heavy 8 at Kembla Grange, Smith is fearless about likely being back on a good track at Rosehill on Saturday.
"The first half of the race, she didn't handle the wet track at all," Smith said.
"She'll be better back on top of the ground."
Challenging her for early pace will be Cuban Granchico, from the Joe Ible stables just around the corner from Smith's new headquarters at Kembla Grange.
Granchico faded late off a wide run two starts back in a Midway over 1200m at Rosehill, but bounced back with an outstanding performance, carrying 61 kilograms to finish a close second to Spats Pav Bowie in a BenchMark 64.
"He was strong through the 1400m and just missed with the big weight," Ible said. "I'm not too worried about the last [Midway run], he was trapped wide and just couldn't stick on the speed.
"This time he should go and make his own luck and be there in the mix."
Cuban Granchico is a $13 chance with Bet 365, with Whisky Wisdom at $16.
The Ible stablemate Patrika Miss will instead head to Gosford on Saturday, trying to make it three wins in a row in a BenchMark 64 over 1600m.
It's been a successful start for the Ible team since moving to Kembla Grange, continued by Flower Press saluting at Warwick Farm on Wednesday, the 10th winner from the stable's past 31 runners.
Ible confirmed Flower Press will now head to the 1100m Midway next week, on Group 1 Chipping Norton and Surround Stakes day at Randwick.
Meanwhile, the $1m The Gong runner-up Hope In Your Heart continued her return to racing with a Warwick Farm trial, 4.85 lengths off Artorius after being wide throughout. The Kerry Parker-trained mare is nominated for the Doncaster Mile and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in the autumn.
