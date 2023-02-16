There is a breath of fresh air at Wollongong Touch after the Devils unveiled two new club captains for their NSW Junior State Cup campaign.
Ollie McCarthy and Charlotte Riolo will lead the way when Wollongong sends nine teams to the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Southern Conference tournament.
The three-day competition will kick off on Friday in Wagga Wagga, with the Devils to be represented in the under-10s up to under-18s.
More than 200 teams are set to take part, with teams attempting to qualify for the State Finals in March against Northern Conference sides.
Read more: Scott rediscovering his best form at Wolves
McCarthy, who turns 18 next week, said he felt "very privileged" to be named as one of the Devils' club skippers for the tournament.
"There's two captains of our (under-18s boys) team, Alec (Rochaix) and I, and we've been contesting for the club captain role,'' he said.
''Over the past couple of years, I've tried to work hard and put in 100 per cent to try to get the club captaincy.
"We've been playing touch football together since under-10s and gone all the way through.
''Every year, we've been pushing each other and helping each other."
Read more: Illawarra League reduced to six teams
McCarthy and Rochaix are now set to play a key role together at the State Cup.
"We've got a pretty good team together this year," the Gerringong teenager said.
"Last year, it was the same age group with the 18s, so we've grown and developed heaps together over the year, so we should be able to do some damage."
Meanwhile, Riolo will be part of the girls under-16s team hoping to taste some success at the Junior State Cup competition.
The Figtree teen was "stunned" by the honour to lead her beloved Devils.
Read more: Tate Russell on the mend from ACL injury
"It's really amazing. After playing for the club, for so many years, I'm really grateful that they chose me to be in that role,'' Riolo said.
''I've been with the club for around six years, but it [captaincy] caught me off guard because I'm only 15. So it's a big honour to be in this role and represent our club.
"I'm really confident in my team and all of the other Devils teams.
''We've prepared very well for the tournament and we're all going to give it a really good crack at Wagga."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.