Towradgi influencer explains how Instagram paid for her last holiday

Four years ago Marion Maclean discovered Instagram, and now she's making enough money from it to pay for her holidays and is about to release a new book as a spin-off.
The 59-year-old has embraced her age under the handle @Embrace_the_50s and it has proved a hit with more than 84,000 followers.
"After [my daughter] Alana set me up it was just a bit of fun, and a bit of a hobby," she said.
"As I've been in the health and fitness industry for 35-plus years, and ran my own weight loss life coaching online business, I have accumulated a lot of knowledge to share on this platform.
"But when I hit 50,000 followers it definitely started to be a second job and I never initially thought about being an influencer, just sharing my tips on health, fitness, and pre-loved fashion."
The disability support worker and former weight-loss coach began by posting fitness tips and her favourite finds from op-shops and second-hand clothing stores, which proved popular with her followers.
In fact, 95 per cent of the clothing Marion wears in her social media posts is secondhand, as she is passionate about sustainability and reducing excess waste from landfill.
Her strategies in gaining new followers are paying off with more and more direct messages (DMs) asking for "collaborations" (where a social media influencer poses with a product for payment and/or kickbacks).
"I haven't bought any hair products for at least two or three years," Marion admitted.
"[It's] paid for my husband and I to holiday in Noosa last year ... I made a decent amount of money to have a lovely holiday."
But the Towradgi resident won't just post pictures of any old product, she said she has to "believe" in it and has on occasion sent parcels back.
Her new book, Embracing the 50s, includes many images from her social media photoshoots along with advice on health, nutrition, accepting getting older, little steps to sustainability, happiness, fashion, and more.
To feel confident while you're ageing comes down to "loving yourself and embracing the person looking back at you in the mirror", she said, and accepting the wrinkles.
"Age is just a number, but also you have nothing without your health," she said.
For more details on Marion's book, visit: https://embracingthe50s.shop/
