Australia's best axe throwers vie for international competition in Wollongong

Wollongong has played host to the biggest sporting event of its kind in the southern hemisphere: an axe-throwing tournament.
Just shy of two years after opening, Battle Axe Throwing in Crown Street hosted a three-day extravaganza of competition from Friday, January 26 to Sunday, January 28.
It kicked off with more social, fun events on Friday, such as a doubles competition and a competition reserved for more novice throwers, before moving into the Battle Axe Open on Saturday.
This event attracted 64 competitors from across Australia and even New Zealand, making it the largest axe throwing competition in the southern hemisphere to date.
Matt Evans, who together with partner Chloe Lyttle owned Battle Axe, said this tournament featured the "best of the best" in the sport in this hemisphere.
"It's the first of many, I hope," Ms Lyttle said.
The top thrower from this event will compete in the International Axe Throwing Championship in Toronto, Canada in June.
The weekend wrapped up with the International Axe Throwing Federation (IATF) Asia Pacific regional tournament, which became the second-largest tournament in the southern hemisphere with 57 competitors.
It too will send an axe thrower to the international championship in Toronto.
The best axe throwers from across the three days also won cash prizes and goods.
While the Saturday's event was put on by Battle Axe - and was big enough to qualify as a major tournament - the IATF, the sport's governing body, chose the business to host the regional tournament for the Asia Pacific.
Ms Lyttle said it meant a lot to have the support of the IATF in its acceptance of their big to host the event.
"It is an honour... We're so proud," Mr Evans.
Ms Lyttle also thanked the axe throwing community for their willingness to travel to Wollongong and participate in the events.
In opening their venue, Mr Evans and Ms Lyttle wanted to elevate axe throwing and legitimise it as a sport, rather than simply a party event.
They now run leagues four nights a week, with 65 to 100 competitors each season.
"It's a huge point of pride for us," Mr Evans said.
The sport of axe throwing originated in Canada and while it is still dominated by North Americans, Australia is making an impression.
Last year, five throwers from Battle Axe competed in the international championship and Mr Evans did the best of any Australian competitor in history.
And while there were plenty of burly, bearded men at Battle Axe over the weekend, Ms Lyttle said they also hoped to change perceptions of the sport to show it is something that people can enjoy regardless of gender, age or ability.
