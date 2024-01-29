It's almost time to step out for the Great Illawarra Walk

Organisers hope to see more than 800 people lace up this year for the Great Illawarra Walk to ensure local children with disability can continue enjoying fun, inclusive activities.
The beneficiary of this year's event is the charity KidsWish, which provides free events and programs to children with disability and illness in the Illawarra.
Tullimbar boy Aidan Larkin has been going to KidsWish for about five years.
The 10-year-old's dad Craig said KidsWish provided a safe, inclusive environment, free of judgement.
"He absolutely loves going," Mr Larkin said.
"It's just a great thing for the kids, a place they can go and participate in all the games and activities."
Among Aidan's favourite activities is music, although he also takes part in games and sports programs.
The Larkins will participate in this year's walk, which for the first time will have a dedicated section along the Blue Mile that is accessible to people with disability, small children, and others who want to do a shorter stretch of about two kilometres.
But Great lllawarra Walk founder Chris Lovatt said people were welcome to do as much or as little of the 40-kilometre course as they were comfortable with.
Mr Lovatt said thousands of walkers had taken part in the event over the years, with 800 the most in a single walk - but that was a figure he thought could be beat in 2024.
The Shellharbour to Austinmer walk will talk place this year on Saturday, March 9, with all money raised through donations going to KidsWish as sponsors cover the other costs.
This marks the first year that KidsWish has been a beneficiary.
"KidsWish is a great organisation that runs really great programs," Mr Lovatt said.
Emily Wright, KidsWish stakeholder engagement and fundraising manager, said it was special for the charity to benefit from "such a great community event".
"We're super excited. It's going to mean so much for our programs," Mrs Wright said.
It cost over $100,000 each year to run the KidsWish programs, she said, and the organisation was entirely dependent on donations and fundraising.
Mrs Wright said KidsWish programs were aimed at helping children enhance their social skills and be engaged in their community.
She expected to see many children and families from KidsWish taking part in the Great Illawarra walk, saying there was already a lot of hype.
In its 17 years, the community event has raised almost $1.2 million for initiatives supporting local children who have disability or illness.
KidsWish is still seeking businesses to sponsor water stations along the route for $1000.
Any businesses interested can email events@kidswish.org.au.
Anyone wanting to sign up for the Great Illawarra Walk or find out more can visit greatillawarrawalk.com.
