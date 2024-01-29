Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

It's almost time to step out for the Great Illawarra Walk

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 29 2024 - 1:59pm, first published 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Larkin and son Aidan, 10, who participates in KidsWish programs. Picture by Robert Peet
Craig Larkin and son Aidan, 10, who participates in KidsWish programs. Picture by Robert Peet

Organisers hope to see more than 800 people lace up this year for the Great Illawarra Walk to ensure local children with disability can continue enjoying fun, inclusive activities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.