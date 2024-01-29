Two cops injured, home torched during alleged domestic violence attack in Kiama

Two police officers have been injured and a home torched during an alleged domestic violence rampage in Kiama.
A home on Orana Avenue was well alight when firefighters and police arrived following reports of a "domestic related incident" at 7am on Sunday, January 28.
As firefighters battled to extinguish the flames and protect neighbouring properties, a man accused of lighting the fire allegedly attacked two female police officers.
"During the arrest two female officers suffered injuries to their elbow and head. They were treated at Shellharbour hospital before returning to duty," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
Officers arrested a 35-year-old man at the scene and he was charged for two counts of contravene prohibition or restriction in an apprehended domestic violence order.
The man was also charged for:
The man was refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, January 29.
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, that they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code below to request a free smoke alarm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.