Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Indulge in crafternoons and mending workshops at this Fairy Meadow art school

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated January 30 2024 - 3:43pm, first published 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MERC, NEWS, THE CREATIVE ANNEX Pic taken 29th January 2024 of LtoR, Michelle Cole and Angela Forrest at The Creative Annex. RE, Michelle and Angela have started The Creative Annex. They do are and creative classes in a causal environment. Picture: Robert Peet
MERC, NEWS, THE CREATIVE ANNEX Pic taken 29th January 2024 of LtoR, Michelle Cole and Angela Forrest at The Creative Annex. RE, Michelle and Angela have started The Creative Annex. They do are and creative classes in a causal environment. Picture: Robert Peet

A new art school has opened in Fairy Meadow offering a relaxed vibe for people wanting to dabble in different mediums but don't want the pressure of master classes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.