Indulge in crafternoons and mending workshops at this Fairy Meadow art school

A new art school has opened in Fairy Meadow offering a relaxed vibe for people wanting to dabble in different mediums but don't want the pressure of master classes.
Long-time friends and artists Michelle Cole and Angela Forrest have converted a garage on Balgownie Road into The Creative Annex.
They offer workshops and parties in anything from painting and printing, to sewing and collage, as well as a space to hang out and get crafty.
"It's casual, but there's also a bit of a challenge," Cole said. "We'll be teaching craft techniques that you've always wanted to try or you're [not sure if] you like in a space where it's relaxed."
The friends dipped their toes in the water late last year with some "tasters", running a couple of workshops and some "art parties" which proved a hit for their side hustle.
They've held parties for a 13-year-old birthday with the group learning water-colour, while some adult friends booked their Christmas party at the Annex, creating printed artisan cards and gift tags.
Michelle said they're not like a "Pinot and Picasso" night where people drink wine and all paint the same picture, but more of a crafternoon or evening where a group gets to enjoy learning a skill in a chilled space.
At this stage parties and classes run with a capacity of eight to 10 people (depending on medium), with the teachers working to each participant's strengths and what they like to do. Classes run for around two-and-a-half hours.
From February, the Annex will run several six-week evening courses including one for people wanting to learn to mend clothes or turn an old dress into a fabulous shirt instead.
"It's about going back and using those skill sets my grandmother and my mother taught me, and sharing that with people around arts and crafts," Cole said.
The current term of courses costs $200 each, plus $20 for materials, with tea and coffee provided. They run for two hours and 15 minutes.
