An elegant home among the gum trees in Mount Saint Thomas

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Set on a remarkable 1390 square metres and surrounded by spectacular Spotted Gum forest, this property is nothing short of wondrous.
Aptly named Yarrabee meaning 'place of many gums', the grand, north facing home offers the ultimate in family comfort.
Cristian Carvana from The Agency Illawarra said the home is secreted away at the end of a tree-lined driveway and positioned in a peaceful cul-de-sac in a neighbourhood of quality homes.
"The luxurious, large home features 12 foot ceilings, which echoes the towering trees outside," Mr Carvana said.
"Designed with a Federation influence, the expansive and elegant home is a class above, and very much one of a kind."
The scale of the property and the selection of materials used throughout, perfectly complements the environment.
Unfolding over three levels it features artisan crafted leadlight windows, ornate ceilings, solid Jarrah flooring, French doors, custom cabinetry and custom made light fittings.
The entry level includes a guest suite, retreat, bathroom and laundry.
Level one is designed for living and encompasses a vast carpeted family room, sunny study with floor to ceiling glass and luxurious lounge room with cosy wood burning fireplace.
The generous timber kitchen features breakfast bar, gas cooktop and adjoins the dining space and sitting room, all with spectacular soaring vaulted ceilings.
Level two is the sleeping and bathing zone with three carpeted bedrooms all including mirrored built-in robes and the main bedroom suite with walk-in robe and private en suite. The family bathroom features a full size bath tub, separate shower and separate toilet.
Topping off the luxurious home is a sun-blessed spa room that opens to an extraordinary landscaped bush garden.
"This home has a superb forest outlook and is ideal for a large family or those looking for space and privacy," Mr Carvana said.
"It is conveniently close to local cafes, Mount Saint Thomas Public School and just two minutes drive (approximately) to Figtree Grove shopping and dining and six minutes (approximately) to Wollongong CBD."
The coupling of Yarrabee's accessibility to amenities and immersion in nature is a rare privilege.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.