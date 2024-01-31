Unauthorised ticket seller raises red flags for Nick Cave's Wollongong gig

If you've been left disappointed at missing out on Nick Cave tickets, you may not have missed out after all.
Ticketmaster began selling seats to May's WIN Entertainment show on Tuesday, January 30, but a Google search for tickets a day later brought up "sold out", according to The Ticket Merchant.
The website layout is similar to that of Ticketmaster and Ticketek, but only when reading through the site's Terms and Conditions is it stated it is "not an authorised seller for any event".
"We are a ticketing marketplace that facilitates the secondary sale of tickets," the website states.
"Given that we are not the official ticketing agency the prices of tickets offered for sale on The Ticket Merchant website may be higher than the original face value of the ticket or the price of tickets being offered by the official ticketing agency."
After selling out smaller gigs at The State Theatre in Sydney and The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, promoters announced on Monday a string of new shows - such as in Wollongong on May 9 - with tickets officially being sold via the musician's website.
Depending on which date Cave fans select (Wollongong, Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast or Brisbane), official sellers include Ticketmaster, Ticketek and OzTix.
Cave will be accompanied by Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass guitar on tour.
Avoiding scalpers and unauthorised ticket resale websites like Viagogo has been a long-running issue for musicians and concert promoters.
Last June, hotly coveted tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras tour landed on Viagogo just hours after going on sale, some at the inflated price of $5890 each.
In 2021, Viagogo was ordered to pay a $7 million penalty for misleading consumers over the resale of concert and sports tickets.
In May of that year, the Full Court of the Federal Court dismissed Viagogo's appeal of a 2019 judgement which found the firm had misled consumers through "a marketing and transactional web" on an industrial scale.
