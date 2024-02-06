Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community/History

How a ghost 'guided' Jim and Deb to one of Wollongong's oldest homes, Little Milton

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
February 7 2024 - 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How a ghost 'guided' Jim and Deb to one of Wollongong's oldest homes, Little Milton
How a ghost 'guided' Jim and Deb to one of Wollongong's oldest homes, Little Milton

A renowned couple of Illawarra restaurateurs have discovered a peculiar "guiding hand" may have helped them to their success.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from History

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.