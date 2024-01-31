Hands up if you're a twin from Mount Warrigal and can't wait to start pre-school

Kellie Gustowski might just epitomise thousands of parents and care-givers across the Illawarra today as school returns in earnest.
She's "nervous and excited" about the new school year.
But her emotions may be more heightened than most - as her twins Wade and Olivia Welland head to pre-school at Mount Warrigal Public.
"They're my babies, of course, and they're my last babies," she said before explaining they were the youngest of her eight children.
The decision to enrol them at the fee-free Mount Warrigal facility was not a difficult one.
Not only are there numerous family connections, the school, Ms Gustowski said, "has an excellent reputation".
And they won't be the only multiple birth package as two more sets of twins will join them in the two classes that make up the 2024 pre-school intake.
Four-and-a-half year-olds Lennox and Hudson Brown will be there on day one while Stella and Hugo Andonovski-Chapman will join the group a week later.
The Brown brothers have the luxury of big sister Briella being in Year 6, while for the Andonovski-Chapmans it'll be an introduction to a new community since they moved to Blackbutt.
"The boys are so excited to start school it's unbelievable," their grandmother, or oma as she's known, Ria Douglas said.
Ms Gustowski echoed that excitement: "Every day they've been asking 'can we go to school?', 'where's Miss Amanda?', 'we want to meet Miss Amanda'."
The sense of anticipation isn't just limited to the new students as principal Lyndall Holden is bubbling at the prospect of the new school year starting.
"I cannot wait to see the kids again," Ms Holden said, and not just because the pre-school has had some renovation work over the summer.
"We do our best across the school to make it the best day we can."
The class of 2024 won't all be on deck until Monday, but with the pre-school, kindergarten and years 1-6 on the same site, there are no problems with integration or inclusion.
"It's one of the joys - having so many steps in the education journey, including a support unit, here at Mount Warrigal. It just makes the transitions along the way seamless."
The pre-schoolers also are included in all-of-school events and in the "buddy class" program when different years are matched together.
While Mount Warrigal's model nears its 50th anniversary, the NSW government is investing $769 million on building 100 schools with similar facilities across the state.
"It's holistic education," Ms Holden said.
