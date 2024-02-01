A poem a year for my beloved: the hidden heartache of 'In Memoriam' writer John Edmond

"In the abyss of discontent we met and loved and then you went," he wrote. "The screaming silence since you've gone leaves me heartbroken and torn. Out of misery I proclaim after days do we really rise is there a place called paradise. I lost my faith but just in case I still seek the keys to the pearly gates. So don't clip my wings for I must fly so I can find you when I die. I'll love you my love, til the twelfth of never. Your devoted husband John."