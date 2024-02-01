Man needed kidney removed after being stabbed near the Harp Hotel

The victim of a broad daylight stabbing outside the Harp Hotel has told a court of his ongoing mental and physical pain, including being at high risk of renal failure after needing a kidney removed.
The man, 59, was rushed to hospital after being attacked by Matthew James Mitton following a short confrontation outside the venue on December 21, 2022.
Mitton, 26, was sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Wednesday, after he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The victim arrived at the hotel for Christmas drinks with friends about 2pm and reported he had seen Mitton glaring at him from the pokies room shortly after.
The pair knew one another after they lived briefly in the same boarding house at Cringila, which Mitton had been evicted from.
The victim told Mitton to "stay away" and "keep your distance" after he approached him at the bar, with the victim later telling bar staff to "keep an eye" on the offender.
Mitton left the venue shortly after and was captured on CCTV walking south from the venue, before he returned and watched the victim's movements from the bus stop across the road.
The victim left the venue about 4pm and Mitton approached him from behind, with the pair breaking into a 10-second scuffle on the road. The victim noticed Mitton had a knife wrapped in a handkerchief.
Mitton stabbed the victim in the chest and abdomen during the altercation, telling him "that's what you get".
A witness went to the victim's aid, before he was rushed to Wollongong Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for a laceration to his diaphragm and two lacerations to his spleen.
His left kidney also had to be removed due to the irreparable damage resulting from the attack.
Meanwhile, Mitton had put the knife back in his pocket and walked away from the scene. He was arrested soon after on Evans Street, with the knife covered in dried blood seized by police.
Judge Andrew Haesler pointed to a victim impact statement in which the man said his life is now marred by chronic pain, anxiety, a high-risk of renal failure, and attending psychological appointments.
Mitton gave evidence on Wednesday about his excessive cannabis use and said he previously felt threatened by the victim.
"I'm not very proud of my actions ... if I could do it different then I would, but here we are," Mitton said before apologising.
Judge Haesler noted the permanent impacts of the crime on the victim and the immaturity of the offender before imposing a jail term of four years and six months.
A non-parole period of two years and six months was fixed. With time already served, Mitton will be eligible for release in June 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.