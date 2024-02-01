Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Man needed kidney removed after being stabbed near the Harp Hotel

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 1 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Mitton (inset) who stabbed his victim near the Harp Hotel (background) in December 2022. Pictures from file, Facebook
Matthew Mitton (inset) who stabbed his victim near the Harp Hotel (background) in December 2022. Pictures from file, Facebook

The victim of a broad daylight stabbing outside the Harp Hotel has told a court of his ongoing mental and physical pain, including being at high risk of renal failure after needing a kidney removed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.