Paul Jones, the 59-year-old UOW cricketer still breaking club records

Paul Jones can feel the aches and pains a bit more nowadays after a match but the 59-year-old is still loving playing cricket for his beloved UOW Cricket Club.
The recently retired school teacher has achieved many honours during his 42 years at the club, with his latest milestone reached last weekend when Jones played his 600th game for the club.
Only John Pemberton has played more games for the University of Wollongong Cricket Club.
Jones said he took great delight in joining the 600-game club with his fellow UOW Life Member.
The nowadays third-grade wicket-keeper, who turns 60 in May, said he loved the game, the club and the fantastic group of players he played with.
"It's been a great ride. I get to play with a great bunch of people at a Uni club which by its nature sees a lot of players come and go. I've just been fortunate to play with great people," Jones said.
Jones made his UWCC debut in fifth-grade in 1982-83, winning both the batting and bowling averages for the team and then beginning a move up the grades which eventually saw him have success in the firsts as a batsman.
In recent seasons though he has played as a wicket-keeper/batsman.
"I'm starting to get more aches and pains nowadays, especially as I'm a wicket keeper," he said.
"It's my knees that take all the pain but I've also done a couple of Achilles tendons over the years so it's telling me I've had enough I think but yeah you just ignore it and keep playing."
Jones intends to keep playing for the Students for the rest of the season despite the fact he and his family are selling their Kiama Downs home and will move to Tamworth in the next month or so.
"I intend to come back on some weekends to play, hopefully for the rest of the season," he said.
This dedication to UWCC comes as no surprise to those Jones plays with, and highlights perhaps why Jones, who served on the club's management committee for 23 seasons, was awarded Club Person of the Year in 1987/88 and 1990/91.
Jones has scored 7562 runs, with a highest score of 91, and 90 stumpings in his 600 games to date.
He has also taken 75 wickets, with a best haul of 6-16 and taken 372 catches.
While the personal achievements are "great", Jones has taken greater delight in the club's successes over the years.
"Winning a couple of first grade premierships with the club when I was at my best was definitely a highlight," he said.
"The lowlights were the times where we struggled for players and things like that.......but every year was new beginnings sort of thing and we just hope the club keeps improving in different areas, which it has.
"There's a good bunch of young guys playing now, so hopefully it looks good for the future.
"Personally I'm enjoying playing in thirds with a bunch of old guys. A few of them have their sons coming through the grades so we've been playing with them as well.
"It has been fun."
