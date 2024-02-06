Spacious Mangerton retreat is perfect for a family

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 4
Set high amongst the treetops on the border of Mangerton is this striking 1950s entertainer.
Seamlessly fusing old with new, the mid-century home will enchant the design aficionado and the practical family buyer alike.
Nicole Kay principal and licensee at Belle Property Illawarra said the residence is perfectly suited for buyers and professionals looking for a spacious retreat.
"Set across two floors the well-designed home boasts two light-filled living areas, both with fireplaces and ideal for entertaining," Nicole said.
"Entertainers will also take full advantage of the north-east facing balcony with treetop vistas overlooking the swimming pool and out towards the escarpment and ocean."
The home features a luxury stone kitchen with large island bench, good storage including a walk-in pantry, and a coffee nook.
There are three accommodating bedrooms and two stylish bathrooms.
Classically elegant, the interiors offer expansive living zones over both levels - each flowing on to a range of idyllic all-seasons entertaining spaces, with a delightful child-friendly backyard unfolding to the leafy rear.
Wall to wall bi-fold doors open to a generous terrace and lush green yard while the tranquil Travertine tiled rumpus connects to the front outdoor dining area and saltwater pool.
Perfectly finished with ebonised timber floors, shutters, air-conditioning upstairs and oversized double garage with internal access plus extra off-street parking.
"The home is located in a prestige Mangerton-border setting and is only five minutes from the Wollongong CBD," Nicole said.
"Set on 820 square metres, its secluded positioning in the street ensures total privacy, while giving unfettered access to all local conveniences including pretty neighbourhood parks, select private and public schooling, cafes, beautiful beaches, Figtree Grove and city transport."
Arrange an inspection so you can view this home for yourself.
The property at 38 Mangerton Road in Wollongong will go to auction on Friday, February 23 at 5.30pm in rooms at Belle Property Auction Centre, 46 Harbour Street, Wollongong.
