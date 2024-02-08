Blues and grooves the theme for this year's Surf Life Festival in Gerringong

A music festival that started as a "side hustle" is back for its ninth year in Gerringong, with a strong focus on giving local muso's a go alongside some of the industry's best.
The Surf Life Festival returns to the coast on March 22 and 23 with this year's theme being "blues and grooves".
Popular reggae outfit The Strides will lead the charge on Friday night at Gerringong Town Hall, while indie folk band Little Quirks is at the top of the bill for Saturday night, along with a raft of acts from the South Coast.
"We started with a whiskey and blues night on the Friday night and we just really noticed that people love it, and we thought, 'we found out demographic'. So that's where we're gravitating towards," founder and organiser Adam Loxley said.
"While our [vision] has always been to give local bands a platform so we always try and make it at least 50 per cent of the lineup, it's what's cool about it ... it's like a boutique festival."
The two-day event will also see a raft of local talent busking on the main street of the town on Saturday from 9am to 2pm, while an open bar and food trucks will be available both evenings.
This year will be without the added activities like guest speakers and surfboard swap as Loxley, who also produces Australia's largest school performing arts event Wakakirri, had found the music was what patrons were drawn to.
"Over the years but kind of had lots of different, you know variations on the whole thing, but I'm kind of liking where it's going these days," he said.
"We've been chugging along using the music for a long time, and yeah, that's our core."
The full lineup for Friday's "whisky and blues" night includes The Strides, The Appointments, Slow Cinema, Lemonise, Double Barrell, Salty, Kane Cali - doors open at 4pm.
Saturday night includes Little Quirks, Mac Tango, Calcite, Magic Machine, In Good Hands, Sevilles, Lizzie Jack and the Beanstalks, Negative Space, Tayah Larsen - doors open at 3pm.
The Surf Life Music Festival is an adult 18+ event. Tickets are $50 per day or $80 for the two-day ticket.
For more details, visit: www.gerringongfestival.com.au
