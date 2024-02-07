Rooftop solar panels blamed for Wollongong house fire

Firefighters have saved a Wollongong house from ruin, after an unexplained blaze appeared to break out in the home's rooftop solar panels.
A woman and two dogs from the Rowland Avenue home evacuated about 12.20 on Wednesday, February 7, after the dogs raised the alarm over noises coming from the ceiling.
Illawarra duty commander Andy Barber noted the home had lots of overhanging trees and leaf matter had built up in the small gap between the panels and the roof.
"I'm not a liberty to say what's caused it, but it's probably panel-related somehow," he said.
"It's started on the roof under some solar panels and it's conducted down through the roof sheeting into the ceiling cavity and set fire to the rafters in the roof.
"There's been some sticks coming down, hitting the solar panels over the last few weeks, plus possums jumping onto them.
"I'm guessing there's been some sort of damage to one of the panels.
"My advice to people with panels in bushy areas just do a bit of housekeeping and maintain your, your roofs ignition."
The home's occupant told the Mercury her dogs became noticeably stressed over banging noises that were the fire's early stages. She said she was mystified how the panels - bought from an Australian company under a 25-year warranty and installed only a couple of years ago - could have caused the blaze.
Mr Barber said the fire was unusual.
"Normally panel-related fires start in a switch, an isolation switch or maybe the inverter itself," he said.
Multiple fire trucks attended the home, positioned on the border of Mangerton and Wollongong.
Mr Barber said damage was limited but that firefighters were pulling part of the ceiling down to access the roof cavity before clearing the home.
"It was a good save. They [firefighters] got in nice and quick," he said.
The home was expected to be habitable later on Wednesday.
