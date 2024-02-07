Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Jamberoo investigates harassment of female staff at Islamic men-only day

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated February 7 2024 - 5:47pm, first published 4:14pm
Main picture shows the Jamberoo water park's Octo Racer and Stinger rides. Insets: the Brothers Day Out flyer on Facebook, the park entrance closed on Tuesday.
Both the Jamberoo Action Park and Islamic group Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jama'ah (ASWJ) are investigating harassment of female staff, including vile slurs being used, at the men-only Brothers Day Out held at the water park on Monday.

