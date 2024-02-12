Chiefs defeat the 49ers but, you guessed it, it was all down to Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs might have triumphed over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LVIII - but we know it was really all about Taylor Swift.
And her fanbase, otherwise known as Swifties, did not let any tiny Taylor-like link go unnoticed.
Many of the coincidences centred around the number 13 - Tay-Tay's favourite number.
Swift writes the number on her hand during performances, she sits in row 13 at awards nights and on Monday the run continued.
The Chiefs, which include Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, won 25-22. And yes, of course there's a link to the number 13.
It was Swift's first Super Bowl and the points difference was 3 - so that's 1 and 3 and that makes 13. Spooky?
One Facebook page, Black Adam Schefter, pointed out that the singer made the 12.5 hour flight from Japan, 13 hours including customs, to watch Kelce play. However, the games' weird link to 13 does not stop there Schefter insisted:
Her last appearance, when the Chiefs played the Baltimore Ravens ,was pictured at the beginning of Monday's stream with the title 'The Super Bowl is ... LOVE'.
Her lucky number 13 has been noticed by fans on multiple other occasions, including the announcement of the Eras Tour on October 13.
In an interview, Taylor Swift stated: "I was born on the 13th December, I turned 13 on Friday the 13th , my first album went gold in the US in 13 weeks."
Swift recently won her 13th Grammy, where she announced her new album 'The Tortured Poets Department', which has 13 letters.
Swift is set to start her Australian leg of the Eras Tour on Friday, February 16, in Melbourne.
