Four tips to keep you and your crew safe at the Eras Tour

Hundreds of thousands of Taylor Swift fans can enjoy her Australian shows if they follow basic guidelines, one safety expert says.
Caitlin Dooley isn't just a Taylor Swift fan, she's a promotions specialist who works for safety experts Dancewize NSW,
"We are sort of a step before medical," Ms Alyce said.
She's shared four fundamental pieces of advice for Swifities to maximise their experience when the lights go down.
"I really want to have a good time and make sure everybody does, so that nobody misses out on anything because they've forgotten to eat or drink in the excitement.
"Just make sure that you're hydrating and not just replacing water, but drinking something like Powerade or Staminade to replace electrolytes.
A good diet the day of the concert will ensure you "have a lot in the bank in terms of energy," she said.
She recommends you eat a balanced meal before the show. This could include carbohydrates, like bread or pasta, lean protein, vegetables: "all the good stuff".
Mobile service will often drop out when lots of people gather, so it is important to have a plan should someone get lost.
She recommends air tags which allow you to track your fellow Swifties in the throng. Or, just establish a meeting point, like a merchandise tent or pillar at the entrance of the venue.
"Before you get in there, or before there's a lot of people, say 'if we can't find each other, we come back to this meeting point'.
"Make the meeting point somewhere really central near the front entrance, so that if any point you get lost, you can ask security or police and they will be able to direct you to that place," she said.
Also, whether you're attending the concert with a child or a person likely to misplace their phone, consider beading a friendship bracelet with your phone number on it.
If you have a portable charger, best to bring it with you, as you don't want to come unstuck if your phone loses battery.
"You won't get in trouble for asking for help, no matter what it's for," Ms Alyce said.
"Our primary purpose at one of these events is to keep you safe. Don't feel scared to reach out to police, security or medical to get help for anything that you might need."
She understands large concerts with lots of people can be overwhelming - and that is OK. A large amount of people are expected to be at the Taylor Swift concert, despite 'Taylor-gaters' encouraged to stay away.
"They'll find you a safe space for you to calm down and you get can back to the show."
She recommends looking out for people wearing pink vests as they are Care Security Guards, and usually a good first point of contact. Or, look for a medical provider station, which will be marked with a "teardrop-like" banner.
Australian weather can be a gamble, therefore it is important to be prepared for all forecasts.
Ms Alyce and her daughter had the misfortune of attending a Taylor Swift gig when an electrical storm left them "soaking and cold".
"I am bringing my very colourful raincoat, which will be really good if we do get stuck in the rain again.
"Make sure that you dress appropriately, that you bring a jacket for later on because it will get cold, even if its warm to start off."
Beware February too - it is also a month of great heat: "You'll be dancing and singing, and a lot of those stadium seats are in the sun, at least for part of the day. I am making sure to bring my hat and sunscreen."
"It is important to check the prohibited items list, because sometimes they don't let sunscreen in. In that circumstance there will be some kind of provisions on site."
Accor Stadium has not yet released a list of prohibited items specific to the Taylor Swift concert, therefore they encourage you check their website closer to the date.
Accor's general rules indicate that glass and aerosol cans are not permitted.
