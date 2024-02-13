Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Entertainment
Exclusive

This Illawarra 'plantscaper' creates magic for Better Homes and Gardens

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
February 13 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra local Grahame Rowe and his dog Beau in their garden. Graham works as a garden designer for Better Homes and Gardens, pictured right on set with mates Charlie Albone and Adam Doville. Main picture by Anna Warr.
Illawarra local Grahame Rowe and his dog Beau in their garden. Graham works as a garden designer for Better Homes and Gardens, pictured right on set with mates Charlie Albone and Adam Doville. Main picture by Anna Warr.

Long-standing home improvement show Better Homes and Gardens has been beaming into Aussie households for decades, but there is a team of often unsung heroes helping to perfect magic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.