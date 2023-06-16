As another season of Dancing with the Stars prepares to air, Wollongong export Laura Byrne dishes the dirt on which contestant will steal the show on opening night and who lacked skills.
Ahead of Sunday night's series kick-off on the Seven Network, the former Bachelor-star revealed landscaping extraordinaire Charlie Albone is quite the entertainer.
"Charlie is so funny, he's so good to be around," Laura said.
"He has a very tricky lift that he does in his first dance and I know that he and Ruby, his amazing dance partner, they really spend a lot of time perfecting it. Ruby Gherbaz was actually [my husband] Matt's dance partner when he was on the show."
We're not sure if the Better Homes and Gardens host perfects a Dirty Dancing-style move, but Laura said it's one to watch.
Other stars who may "surprise" viewers with their skills (or entertainment value) include comedian Mary Coustas, plus Olympians Sally Pearson and James Magnussen.
But Laura admitted she might take the trophy for "two left feet".
"I did not come in with any experience, I definitely put myself pretty low on the skill set," she said.
"The people you would assume wouldn't be very good at dancing, even if they're technically not good, some of their performances were genuinely the best because they were so entertaining."
Like most of the other contestants, the podcast and radio host spent around 24 hours a week (in six-hour blocks) training for the competition, with her eye on the prize.
Having competed a few years previously, husband 'Matty J' Johnson was able to advise how much time she should spend perfecting her pirouettes.
"He knew just how much time is actually required to be able to do some of the tricks and the dance moves ... it's crazy how much time goes into learning a one-and-a-half minute dance," she said.
But at the end of the day, Laura said fulfilling her dream of being on the show was a chance to "enjoy" being on reality television.
"When I did the [Batchelor], I didn't feel like I was able to truly enjoy the experience even though it's this crazy wild experience," she said.
"So I came into doing Dancing with a really great perspective that I just wanted to have fun."
Dancing with the Stars premiers 7pm Sunday June 18 on the Seven Network.
The Dancing With The Stars 2023 line-up:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.