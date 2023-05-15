Another Wollongong celebrity is back in the spotlight, having been named in the 2023 cohort for television's Dancing With the Stars.
Laura Byrne, who came to fame from finding love on The Bachelor, has been chosen to burn the floor in the new series along with 13 other personalities in the Channel Seven series.
Byrne, who is now a radio host and podcaster, will star alongside food critic Matt Preston plus Olympians Sally Pearson and James Magnussen - though a start date for the new series has yet to be revealed.
Earlier this year Byrne appeared on the Nine Network's Space Invaders program, as it was revealed her mother was on the verge of being labelled a "hoarder".
Celebrity declutter gurus Cherie Barber, Angie Kent and Peter Walsh took over the Wollongong residence for a complete makeover.
Meantime, other notable names to hit the dance floor this year will be acting royalty Mary Coustas and Pia Miranda, stage and screen stars Virginia Gay and Christie Whelan Browne, who will all be competing for their chosen charity and the prized Dancing With The Stars mirror-ball trophy.
Also taking a spin will be Human Nature singing sensation Phil Burton, Australian Idol icon Paulini, Home and Away favourite Emily Weir and Better Homes and Gardens resident landscaper Charlie Albone.
Other stars who have been perfecting their cha-cha and rumba for the glittering 2023 season are AFL royalty Gavin Wanganeen and The Chase Australia's Supernerd, Issa Shultz.
Returning to the floor as hosts are Daryl Somers and Sonia Kruger.
The Dancing With The Stars 2023 line-up:
