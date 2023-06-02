A random afternoon game of "Frogger" led to the creation of one of Australia's greatest tribute acts that have sold close to a quarter of a million tickets since their inception, and now they're pumped for their biggest Wollongong show ever.
Never Ending 80s was formed in 2016 and have enticed thousands around Australia and New Zealand to tease their hair and stet back in time, don their leg-warmers, comb their mullets and defy the space-time continuum by heading back to a time when everything just felt better - the 1980s.
Vocalist JC Hollywood said the idea to form a retro-themed cover band came after hanging with his mates - bass player Pete Voltage, vocalist Stella Hart and grummer Davey Rockett - when they noticed a commotion across the road so checked it out.
"Apparently the shop across the road had just got themselves a new Frogger tabletop machine," Mr Hollywood said.
"We wandered over to find out what the commotion was. It turns out that [guitarist Adz Arcadium] was in there, just racking up the highest score you've ever seen."
According to Hollywood, Rockett was studying karate to manage his emotional temperament when he just "whipped into a frenzy."
"[Davey] got so fired up, he did a roundhouse kick into a fridge full of creaming soda, which toppled over and fell onto the frogger machine," he said.
"What followed was an explosion not unlike the one scene in the opening of the 1989 film Akira."
"When the dust cleared, we found ourselves on stage. We didn't know where we were or what we were supposed to do, so we just did the only thing we knew how to do, which was rock."
If you feel like reminiscing about watching Smash Hits on a Saturday morning or the feels brought on by Robert Palmer's Simply Irresistible, Neverending 80s will bring their epic live show to the WIN Entertainment Centre on October 14.
And don't worry about a babysitter, it's a gig you can take your kids too - their first all ages show.
Be prepared for dodgy mullets, acid wash jeans, aerobics on stage, trivia and a whole lot of fun.
The Spin Joy Hoop Dance group will join the party as part of the pre-show entertainment.
Never Ending 80s, WIN Entertainment Centre, October 14. Gates open 7pm. All Ages.
For more details visit: wsec.com.au/events/never_ending_80s
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
