From opening a dive-bar with no money to now owning one of the coolest new restaurants in the northern Illawarra, Barry Pearson is stoked he's kept his job through COVID-19 and now weathering the cost-of-living storm.
The chef and two friends took over an old Mexican restaurant in Thirroul several years ago and with the little budget they had turned it into the funky, dive-bar Papis. They serve American-style burgers, fried chicken and booze and have proved a winner ever since.
Today, Pearson and his foodie entourage have added Kiama's fun fine-dining establishment Bar Padres to their portfolio, the Thirsty Merc food truck, and most recently the Mexican-inspired a la carte venue Boveda in Thirroul.
Some venues are "slowing down" a little bit, according to Pearson, but the latter venture is still proving popular.
"I think people are really buying into like what we've created like, it's an experience: you got the disco ball going, you got the DJ playing ... it's not just sit down and eat anymore," he told the Mercury.
"People are wanting more for their buck."
Despite the group's success, they still keep value-for-money top of mind and offer cheaper "feed me" banquet-style options or take-away at their various eateries.
"For venues that aren't new, it's kind of cheapest wins at the moment; people are just trying to save money," Pearson said.
For the Mercury's budget-busting food series, Pearson has chosen an easy family favourite, usually plated up in his household on a Tuesday - tacos.
"It's probably going to sound a bit cliche but ... I have three kids, and me and my family do Taco Tuesday," he said.
"We put up a big spread on the table and sometimes we would do, like Mexican rice or fajitas or like nachos as well."
He also admitted to grabbing the Old El Paso on occasion, but for us he has concocted something new, fresh and cheap.
10 Corn Tortillas
Chicken Barbacoa
Pickled Cabbage
Chipotle Mayo
Chilli Almond Brittle
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
