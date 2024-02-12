Asian BBQ joint confirmed for redeveloped Kiama Village

The specialty stores that will occupy the redeveloped Kiama Village complex have been revealed.
On Friday, centre management announced for the first time seven tenants that will move in once redevelopment works are complete.
These include specialist health stores, national chains and a new dining concept for Kiama.
Confirmed tenants include Meet & Greet Asian BBQ, Petstock and The Spot Cafe.
Also on the list are hearing aid specialists Bay Audio, newsagency Nextra, salon Barber Industries and medical centre Doctors & Co.
Construction is expected to finish in the coming months and the newly announced stores will join another eight specialty stores already announced.
Reaction online was mixed, with some residents welcoming the news, with others ruing the loss of former tenant The Reject Shop.
"We're aware that the community has been eager to understand when our redevelopment of Kiama Village will be finished," a Woolworths Group spokesperson said. "We'll share a further update with them in due course, but for now, the Woolworths supermarket remains open alongside the BWS and chemist."
The $17 million upgrade has been underway since Woolworths purchased the site in 2021 and also includes additional parking, outdoor dining and improved access to the centre.
"More will be shared as we get closer to opening," the spokesperson said.
