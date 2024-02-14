London Bombing survivor set to inspire at one of the Illawarra's IWD events

International Women's Day on March 8 is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
In 2024 the theme is Count Her In: Invest in Women. Accelerate Progress. It examines the pathways to greater economic inclusion for women and girls to build their capabilities and strengthen their capacity to learn, earn and lead.
Here are five IWD events across the region including the annual luncheon at WIN Entertainment Centre, to dancing and even a mass meditation and Tai Chi event.
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, Friday March 8, 11.30am.
Peace advocate, artist, and musician, Dr Gill Hicks will share her story of compassion and humanity, emerging from the ashes of chaos and hate.
She is globally known as a survivor of the London terrorist Bombings on July 7, 2005, but suffered severe and permanent injuries, losing both legs from just below the knee.
Gill now uses her experiences to positive effect to inspire people to choose life, refuse to hate, and work towards a better humanity.
The annual charity fundraiser is one of the most sought-after events on the Illawarra calendar and helps raise awareness of the need for gender parity around the world.
Tickets to the popular three-course luncheon (includes drinks package) are $152.93 for adults, $96.85 for 12-17year-olds. Available through Ticketmaster.
Accessible Access & Companions: For information please call WIN Entertainment Centre Mon - Fri 9.00am - 5.00pm on (02) 4220 2884.
The Woolshed, Princes Highway in Yallah, Friday March 8, 1.30pm to 4.30pm.
Kelly Groves, the founder of Small Business Hub AU, has partnered with internationally renowned holistic and transformation coach Michelle Garbutt to bring present the Fearless & Fabulous International Women's Day High Tea to "connect like-minded women".
"We are also thrilled to announce our keynote speaker, Sarah Cremona from The Mumma Nest," Kelly said.
"She is a mum of 3, Amazon best-selling author, facilitator and global award winner. Following the traumatic birth of her third, child she hit rock bottom, realised the lack of care for mothers and set out on a mission to bridge that gap.
"Sarah now helps other working mothers to raise themselves as they raise their family, reduce the mental load and build an unshakable sense of self."
This event will also feature a silent auction, with proceeds going to charity Escabags, who distribute 'Escape Bags' for victims fleeing domestic and family abuse.
Tickets are $154.85 and includes high tea and a drink on arrival, a Goodie Bag worth over $200, through Eventbrite.com.
Wollongong Town Hall, Friday March 15, 11.30am to 2.30pm.
This annual event exclusive for women welcomes females from diverse cultures and backgrounds to connect in a safe space, sharing traditional dances, music, and delicious food.
Your ticket grants you access to a diverse experience of dance, music, and delicious food by Balinese Spice Magic, but also operates on a pay-it-forward model to make it as accessible as possible for all women to attend.
All women are welcome though tickets are limited, and include:
Funds raised will be re-invested for future women (and children's) programs and events facilitated by HCI in collaboration with our community partners.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for students, through www.merrigong.com.au.
Nan Tien Temple in Berkeley, Sunday March 3, 9am to 12.15pm.
A charity event to help local women through Illawarra Women's Health Centre, organised by The Pantha Way and bring the community together in a mindful way.
The morning includes guided Tai Chi, guided meditation, a Blessing for Women (chanting and prayer), a speaker on the Buddhist perspective on wealth, plus a Financial Resilience and Empowerment workshop #CountHerIn.
The temple gate opens at 8.45am. Registration at 9am for a 9.30am start.
Bring a water bottle and sunhat for the Tai Chi. This is an all-weather event, with indoor facilities available in case of weather changes. Chairs will be provided as an alternative to a sitting meditation.
Organisers said the event would also "contribute to the wider community and to the global objectives aimed at creating a more sustainable and equitable world in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals".
Tickets are $20 through Humanitix.com.
Darley Street Local, Shellharbour, Friday March 8, 9am to 10.30am.
Organised by the Wollongong Women group, their event aims to connect, inspire, and empower over a delicious breakfast.
"Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur, a new start up, or simply a woman with big dreams, this event is for you," they said.
Tickets are $64.84 and Includes a delicious banquet breakfast, coffee or drink of choice, all set against the stunning backdrop of the ocean at our beautiful location. Buy via Eventbrite.com.au.
Darley Street Local is found across the road from the Beverly Whitfield Ocean Pool.
