Live the country life on a stunning acre in Jamberoo

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 4
Surrounded by picturesque green hills in every direction, this beautifully renovated home offers a true country escape.
Vivienne Marris the owner/principal at Elders Real Estate Jamberoo said "Kimberley" at 250 Curramore Road in Jamberoo is set on a single acre property.
"The property footprint is big enough for a family and everyday living but is also not so big that it can't be used as a weekend space because it doesn't require a massive amount of attention when you come for an escape weekend," Vivienne said.
The stylish home features wide covered verandahs and paved courtyard space that offers easy flow from indoors to outdoors.
The split level design has an entertaining space, superb kitchen, dining area and a casual lounge on the ground floor with the main bedroom plus en suite, main bathroom and two more bedrooms plus a spacious smart laundry and mudroom on the upper level.
Warm rich timber floors on the upper level lead to the side garden, veggie patch, cubby house and access to one of the double garages. Two split system air-conditioners on the lower level provide cooling and heating for all year round comfort.
"I think a buyer might look like a semi-retired couple who still want to travel to the city, if they must, for work or family but still really desire to live a country escape until they move here permanently, or a young couple who work from home and want their children to grow up knowing a cow from a carton," Vivienne said.
The property has room for all your extras such as multiple vehicles, boats or toys, and they could all be accommodated within the beautifully landscaped gardens.
Flourishing crepe myrtles line the winding driveway to the parking spaces, a 7.5m x 4.5m concrete slab covered carport for your mobile home or caravan, another Colorbond double garage with shed and multiple water tanks.
"The acre (4000 square metres) is surrounded by farmland, larger parcels of land and superb rural views which house numerous varieties of bird life and native animals," Vivienne said.
"You will also love the peace and tranquillity that provides the escape from the every day that I am sure you are looking for."
"Kimberley" is located approximately five minutes to Jamberoo Village, 15 minutes to Kiama's beautiful beaches and 90 minutes to Sydney's southern suburbs.
Pictures by NEG Photography
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.