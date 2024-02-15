The Mercury in 1940: Dion defiance to help Windang locals

Bus driver Charles Dion made one of his many appearances in court - this time for trying to help passengers living in Windang.
According to the Mercury court report, a Road Transport Department inspector saw Charles (better known as Barney) driving passengers from Wollongong train station.
When stopped and asked where he was going, Charles said "Kiama, via the lake". Informed that was not an authorised route, Charles said "something had to be done to pick up passengers from Wollongong for Windang".
He was charged with driving an unauthorised route and found guilty, the magistrate saying it showed defiance of the Department.
In the bus company's early years, family members would be in court charged with various offences - usually timetable breaches.
But they always had the support of the locals, because the breaches were generally made to help them.
