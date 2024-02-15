Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 1940: Dion defiance to help Windang locals

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
February 15 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barney Dion wound up in court in 1940 for taking it upon himself to provide a bus service from Wollongong to Windang.
Barney Dion wound up in court in 1940 for taking it upon himself to provide a bus service from Wollongong to Windang.

Looking back at February 16, 1940

Bus driver Charles Dion made one of his many appearances in court - this time for trying to help passengers living in Windang.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.