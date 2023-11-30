Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Dion's buses celebrate 100 years on the road

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 30 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

These days their buses can run you up to the northern suburbs, but Dions once took people much further than that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.