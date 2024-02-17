TV icon Lynne Granger to visit Wollongong in May, making fun of grandparents

Legends of the Australian screen will head to Wollongong at the end of May to make everyone laugh out loud at the trials and tribulations of grandparenting.
The Grandparents Club is a musical written by comedy legend Wendy Harmer with music by John Field (brother to Wiggle Anthony Field, and co-writer of many Wiggles hits).
The musical features a mix of stand-up, send-up and song, the musical takes place in the titular club's famous bar, café and spa with characters including club president and host "Jimmy Bigelow" and regulars "Jeff", "Liz" and "Maria".
Wendy said the show was all about upending stereotypes of grandparents baking scones or tinkering away in sheds.
"Today's grandparents are adventurous, engaged and no longer 'invisible'," she said.
"They play a vital role in modern family life. But one thing never changes... the deep, abiding bond between loving grandparents and their adored grandies."
Performing the role of Liz, is Lynne McGranger - best known for her portrayal of Irene Roberts for more than 30 years on Home & Away.
Lynne said she is thrilled to be involved with the "wonderful new Australian musical comedy" which "celebrates grandparents in all their glory".
"I am so excited to be working with the doyenne of Australian comedy Wendy Harmer, the much-heralded director Luke Joslin and the exceptionally talented MD (musical director) John Field," she said.
The show runs for 90 minutes (no interval) and also stars Laurence Coy, Meredith O'Reilly and Andrew James.
The Grandparents Club will be at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre on Friday May 31, with a matinee show at 3pm and another at 7pm.
It will travel to venues in metro and regional NSW, the ACT and Victoria from May to August.
For a full list of venues and dates, visit www.thegrandparentsclub.com. Tickets on sale now.
