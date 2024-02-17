Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

TV icon Lynne Granger to visit Wollongong in May, making fun of grandparents

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated February 18 2024 - 9:56am, first published 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Harmer, Lynne McGranger and John Field (pictured left to right). Picture by David Hooley
Wendy Harmer, Lynne McGranger and John Field (pictured left to right). Picture by David Hooley

Legends of the Australian screen will head to Wollongong at the end of May to make everyone laugh out loud at the trials and tribulations of grandparenting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.