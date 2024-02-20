Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Biggest' second-hand market set for the Illawarra later this year

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated February 20 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Thrift Society call their national market a 'second-hand shopping paradise'. The Wollongong edition is November
The Thrift Society call their national market a 'second-hand shopping paradise'. The Wollongong edition is November

A fashion revolution is touring the country and bringing the goods to the Illawarra Sports Stadium in Berkeley later this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.