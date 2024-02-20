Labor's Tania Brown keen for another run at Wollongong Lord Mayor's job

After giving incumbent Gordon Bradbery a run for his money at the last Wollongong City Council election, Labor's Tania Brown is keen to have another go.
The Deputy Lord Mayor ran for the top job in 2021, losing to Cr Bradbery by 2666 votes - in an election where 4500 informal votes were cast.
That relatively slim margin has given Cr Brown - and her Labor colleagues - confidence the gap can be closed in September.
"I knew it was a big reach [in 2021] and was prepared to give it my all and came very close," Cr Brown said.
"So I felt it was still right to put my hand up this time again this time around."
At this stage, Cr Bradbery has not decided whether or not he'll run again, saying last month that he was still thinking about it.
Whether he runs or not, Cr Brown said she felt like it was time for a change.
"I think anyone who puts their hands up for local government is doing it because they want to represent their community," she said.
"So we're all working for the same thing but I do think it's time for some new ideas and a different approach.
"Now we're looking at the fact that he's had a term of 13 years and I've now had five years as deputy and seven years on council so I've got a bit more experience to bring to the table."
When it comes to that new approach, she wanted to see Wollongong take advantage of opportunities that came its way and serve as a "strong voice for our city".
"We've talked for a long time about Wollongong being on the cusp," she said.
"I think that cusp has now moved and we need to be embracing the opportunities that are around us in terms of jobs and investment. Making sure that our kids have jobs in Wollongong but they've also got places to live.
"We want to make sure that our community is a good place to live."
