One-woman show at IPAC celebrates pioneering US Supreme Court Justice

Heather Mitchell stars as Ruth Bader Ginsburg in RBG Of Many, One. Picture by Prudence Upton

An acclaimed one-woman show about a pioneering United States Supreme Court Justice is currently in Sydney with its sights set on Wollongong news.



Sydney Theatre Company's RBG: Of Many, One tells the story of pioneering US judge Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and will be at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from April 3 to 5.

Written by lawyer turned playwright Suzie Miller and starring Heather Mitchell, it follows the life of Ginsburg, from the age of 13 to her death at the age of 87 and maps her most significant achievements.

Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1933, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a lawyer and jurist.



She became just the second women to serve on the Supreme Court after being nominated by Bill Clinton in 1993, serving until her death in 2020.

Bader Ginsburg became a feminist folk hero due to her outspoken advocacy for women's rights issues, famously championing abortion rights, and railing against discrimination against women in the education sector and workplace.

The show played to sell-out audiences and standing ovations across its inaugural eight-week Sydney season in 2022.

The production is directed by Priscilla Jackman.

For more details on the Wollongong show, visit: www.merrigong.com.au.

National Tour details:

Sydney: Sydney Opera House Drama Theatre, until March 30. Book Sydney Opera House Drama Theatre, until March 30. Book here

Wollongong: IMB Theatre, Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, April 3-5. Book IMB Theatre, Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, April 3-5. Book here

Parramatta: Riverside Theatres, May 30-June 2. Book Riverside Theatres, May 30-June 2. Book here

Canberra: The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, April 11-21. Book The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, April 11-21. Book here

Melbourne: Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne, April 25-May 12. Book Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne, April 25-May 12. Book here

Brisbane: Playhouse, Queensland Performing Arts Centre, May 16-26. Book Playhouse, Queensland Performing Arts Centre, May 16-26. Book here

Perth: Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre, June 13-23. Book Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre, June 13-23. Book here