White family on song for South Coast cricket kings Lake Illawarra

Lake Illawarra's dominance of the South Coast District Cricket Competition over the past decade is well-documented.
During this time at least one but usually two members of the White family have featured for the all-conquering Lakers outfit who are on track to win a record eighth-straight premiership this season.
Lake Illawarra Cricket Club president Brendan White and his brother and club captain Kerrod White have played integral roles in this success.
Now the next generation of the White family is also getting in on the act, with Brendan's 16-year-old son Jarryd White contributing to Lake's good run of form this season, which included winning the T20 title last Sunday.
During the years Brendan and Kerrod have played together Lake have won three two-day premierships (2017-18, 2019-20 and 2020-21), five one-day titles (2013-14, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23) and four T20 trophies (2017-18, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2023-24).
In truth though the White family have played and enjoyed success for Lake for over 70 years.
Brendan and Kerrod's grand-father started playing for the club in the 1950s before his son joined him at the Lakers in the 1970s and continued playing in the 80s and 90s.
Taking this into account at least one member of the White family has been a part of Lake's 21 two-day premierships, 13 one-day championships and eight T20 titles.
Brendan White said his family loved playing cricket for Lake Illawarra.
"We've had some really good success in recent times. We've [Brendan and Kerrod] had some fun times together," White said.
"Watching the next next generation come through has been really exciting for us. Having the development at the ground to reinvigorate the club with a new fence starting really soon as well, it's sort of been a whole bit of a new regeneration.
"The last three, four, five years have been great. While we're continuing to have sustained success despite a turnover of players, has been exciting to watch.
"The young fellas come through and take over the old fellows positions, but also have the same success at the same time while that's taking place. It's a bit of a rarity around the place.
"Generally, you sort of have a period of rebuilding at clubs where they don't have sustained, success but we've sort of been able to rebuild and still have the success."
This pleases White, as does the fact his son Jarryd is more than holding his own in first grade.
"Jarryd is doing quite well. He bowls first change for us. His cousin Jaiden Robinson is also only 16 and he opens the bowling for us," White.
"We love this family connection and the fact that they're so young but still performing great for Lake."
Lake are sitting top of the table heading into their round 18 stoush away to North Nowra Cambewarra on Saturday.
In other matches, Kiama Cavaliers play The Rail at Kiama Sporting Complex, Berry-Shoalhaven Heads hosts Ex-Servos, Bomaderry Tigers take on Albion Park Eagles at Artie Smith Oval and Bay and Basin Dolphins play Kookas at Sanctuary Point Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.