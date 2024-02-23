Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

White family on song for South Coast cricket kings Lake Illawarra

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated February 23 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Illawarra cricketers Brendan, Jarryd and Kerrod White. Picture supplied
Lake Illawarra cricketers Brendan, Jarryd and Kerrod White. Picture supplied

Lake Illawarra's dominance of the South Coast District Cricket Competition over the past decade is well-documented.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Jessica Hull to represent Australia at World Athletics Indoor Championships
Illawarra athletics star Jessica Hull (right) and Linden Hall will represent Australia at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow. Picture by Katri Strooband
This year's competition will be held in Glasgow from March 1-3.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
White family on song for South Coast cricket kings Lake Illawarra
Lake Illawarra cricketers Brendan, Jarryd and Kerrod White. Picture supplied
White family and Lake Illawarra cricket success go hand in hand
Agron Latifi
No comments
The family inspiration driving new Illawarra Hawks coach Justin Tatum
Justin Tatum was officially unveiled as Illawarra Hawks head coach on Friday. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The deal keeps Tatum in Wollongong for the next three seasons.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
More from Cricket

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.